Amber Alert issued for missing juveniles from Concord

Missing brothers may be with their father, police say
The missing juveniles are brothers, ages 8 and 11. Their father is a person of interest in the...
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking help to find two missing male juveniles.

On April 1, 2023, at 6:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to a possible kidnapping at 71 Wilshire Ave. SW in Concord. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that two young male juveniles, who are reported to be brothers, were taken from a neighbor’s yard where they were playing, and put into a white vehicle (unknown make) by a man believed to be their father.

The brothers live with their grandmother at 63 Apartment A, Wilshire Ave. SW. The father is possibly en route to Texas or Florida, where he has additional family members, according to police.

The brothers are Josiah Brooks, 8 years old, 4′ 5″ tall, 55-65 lbs, and Aaron Toliver, 11 years old, 4′ 8″ tall, 70-80 lbs.

Police say the juveniles’ father is a person of interest in this investigation. Aaron Eugene Toliver is 35 years old, 5′ 7″ tall, 160-170 lbs. Police say his home is at 553 Spring St. SW, Concord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

