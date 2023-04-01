Weekend gets off to rainy start, First Alert Weather Day in place today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our Saturday will start out wet and breezy ahead of a cold front moving eastward. Behind the front, expect gusty winds and cooler conditions for the second half of the weekend.

First Alert Weather Day Today: AM showers and t-storms, PM sun/windy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, not as warm.

Monday: Isolated shower, mild.

Showers and thunderstorms will impact our area through the into the early afternoon hours. For the balance of the day, expect clearing skies and very gusty winds.

Wind gust forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains for winds gusting up to 65 mph and a Wind Advisory is in effect for the Charlotte metro area for winds gusting up to 50 mph.

Once the rain moves out, highs will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight will be mostly clear, breezy, and cooler with lows in the 30s and 40s.

High pressure will build across the area for Sunday giving us plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On Monday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.

A few stray showers will be possible on Tuesday, otherwise expect partly sunny and warmer conditions with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday continue to look unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

