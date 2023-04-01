PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say

Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.(BrandyTaylor via Canva | File)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri say two first responders were hit by a suspected drunken driver overnight.

KY3 reports officer Michale Bryson, 39, and firefighter Justin Sanders, 31, were parked on the side of the road when a driver of a pickup truck crossed over travel lanes and hit them.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Saturday at about 12:45 a.m. in Mansfield on Business Route 60.

Sanders was in the passenger seat of the car and died at the scene while Bryson was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said Sanders also worked as a Wright County EMT. He was participating in a ride-along when the collision happened.

The pickup driver, a 21-year-old man, suffered minor injuries in the crash and sought his own medical treatment, according to authorities.

He was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and is facing pending charges that include driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another person, first-degree assault and careless and imprudent driving.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
As Kia and Hyundai thefts spike in St. Louis, the companies say a fix is coming
Teenager killed after stealing car in Charlotte, police say TikTok challenge a factor
Jordan Carnes
18-year-old arrested after high-speed chase begins at Union County high school
A lockdown was lifted Friday afternoon at East Union Middle School in Union County.
Lockdown lifted at Union Co. middle school following threat
The owners of Green's Lunch Inc. stress that Charlotte's oldest restaurant is still open for...
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is still open for business

Latest News

A man's body was found in a tributary on Saturday morning in Catawba County.
Authorities investigating after body found in Catawba County river
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
A man was killed after his truck ran off the road in Catawba County, troopers said.
Man killed in Catawba County crash, troopers say
FILE - In this April 4, 1983, file photo, North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano, center with...
NC State’s Valvano among group selected into Hall of Fame, joins Popovich, Nowitzki and others