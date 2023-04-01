South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston declares for the WNBA draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina forward and 2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Aliyah Boston has declared for the 2023 WNBA draft.

The senior made the announcement via an Instagram post on Saturday.

“Dear Gamecocks’ Family: When I first arrived on campus on that warm day in May of 2019, I had no idea what to expect as a 17-year-old. Four years later, I can honestly say this was the best, first decision of my life. I give God thanks for his Godly-wisdom that guided us all together.”

“It is no secret that I love the sport of basketball. The invaluable experience I have gained cannot be measured. The sheer magnitude of the guidance I have received from the coaching staff will continue to follow me well into the next chapter of my career. I have made lifelong friends on the journey, especially the “Freshies” and I am excited to see where our dreams take us.”

“To my family...thank you, thank you, thank you. You will never know how much your encouragement and love has meant to me. Thank you for the prayers, for the listening ears, and for being present.”

“To the fans, GO COCKS! I truly appreciate each of you for your continued support. Thank you for always showing up and cheering loud and proud.”

“There is a quote that says- Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away. In this moment, I am truly breathless as I make the next best decision of my life. I have decided to further pursue my dream by declaring for the 2023 WNBA Draft.”

Boston is a four-time All-American, two-time Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the Gamecocks’ all-time leading rebounder and career double-doubles record holder.

Boston is the only player in the country ranked in the top six in both player offensive.

