Police seize nearly 80 pounds of illegal drugs in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A drug investigation led to the discovery of nearly 80 pounds of illegal narcotics in Gaston County last month.

According to Gaston County Police, they were contacted by a partner agency to assist in the investigation on March 21, and provided a K-9 unit to sniff a vehicle believed to be involved in drug trafficking in Gaston and Mecklenburg counties.

The police K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle, which led to a subsequent search.

During the search, authorities seized 53 pounds of fentanyl, and more than 26 pounds of cocaine.

Police said the large quantity of drugs has a street value of $4.1 million.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

