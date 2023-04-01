Man killed in Catawba County crash, troopers say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after his pickup truck veered off the highway on Saturday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on NC-150 near Island Ford Road.

Troopers said the driver of a GMC Sierra crossed the center line before running off the left side of the road, where he hit a fence and a tree.

Officials identified the man as 59-year-old John Allen Martin. He died at the scene.

Troopers said he was wearing a seatbelt and do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.