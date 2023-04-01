PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man killed in Catawba County crash, troopers say

Troopers said the crash happened on NC-150 on Saturday morning.
A man was killed after his truck ran off the road in Catawba County, troopers said.
A man was killed after his truck ran off the road in Catawba County, troopers said.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after his pickup truck veered off the highway on Saturday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on NC-150 near Island Ford Road.

Troopers said the driver of a GMC Sierra crossed the center line before running off the left side of the road, where he hit a fence and a tree.

Officials identified the man as 59-year-old John Allen Martin. He died at the scene.

Troopers said he was wearing a seatbelt and do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

