Hundreds of flights delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, others canceled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of flights have been delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Saturday, flight data shows.

According to Flight Aware, 300 flights have been pushed back as of 1:30 p.m., while 23 others have been canceled.

Of the 300 delays, more than 170 are American Airlines flights. The airline has also canceled 15 more flights.

The delays and cancellations come as the Charlotte area is dealing with windy and wet conditions on Saturday. although the airport and airlines have not given an exact reason for the change in travel plans.

Currently, there are not a significant amount of delays or cancellations for Sunday.

Several counties in the area, including Mecklenburg, Gaston and Union counties, remain under a Wind Advisory until midnight due to gusts of up to 50 mph. Northern and western counties also are covered by the advisory.

