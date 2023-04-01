PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gusty winds stick around as weekend ends dry and warm

Sunday will have plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms will impact our area through the into the early afternoon hours.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of the weekend looks dry, but the gusty winds will stick around through Sunday morning.

  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, not as warm.
  • Monday: Scattered showers, mild.
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm.

After a stormy start to the day, we are wrapping up this afternoon with some sunshine and very gusty winds.

Wind gust forecast
Wind gust forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains for winds gusting up to 65 mph and a Wind Advisory is in effect for the Charlotte metro area for winds gusting up to 50 mph.

Tonight, will be mostly clear, breezy, and cooler with lows in the 30s and 40s.

High pressure will build across the area for Sunday giving us plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On Monday there will be a chance for some scattered showers, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.

A few stray showers will be possible on Tuesday, otherwise expect partly sunny and warmer conditions with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday continue to look unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
As Kia and Hyundai thefts spike in St. Louis, the companies say a fix is coming
Teenager killed after stealing car in Charlotte, police say TikTok challenge a factor
Jordan Carnes
18-year-old arrested after high-speed chase begins at Union County high school
A lockdown was lifted Friday afternoon at East Union Middle School in Union County.
Lockdown lifted at Union Co. middle school following threat
The owners of Green's Lunch Inc. stress that Charlotte's oldest restaurant is still open for...
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is still open for business

Latest News

Showers and thunderstorms will impact our area through the into the early afternoon hours.
Weekend gets off to rainy start, First Alert Weather Day in place today
first alert
First Alert Weather Day in place Saturday as rain, potential storms start weekend
First Alert Weather Day in place Saturday as rain, potential storms start weekend
First Alert Weather Day in place Saturday as rain, potential storms start weekend
First Alert Weather Day in place Saturday as rain, potential storms start weekend
First Alert Weather Day in place Saturday as rain, potential storms start weekend