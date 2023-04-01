PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Follow your heart’: 102-year-old woman receives college degree

Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.(WHIZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (CNN) - A resident at a senior living home in Ohio proved it is never too late to follow your dreams.

Nancy Power Hodous, at 102 years old, celebrated her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree.

Hodous said she was thrilled to be given an honorary degree in public service from Zane College.

“They say follow your heart. If it’s something you can, go ahead and do it,” Hodous said.

And the honor comes just ahead of her 103rd birthday in April.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
As Kia and Hyundai thefts spike in St. Louis, the companies say a fix is coming
Teenager killed after stealing car in Charlotte, police say TikTok challenge a factor
Jordan Carnes
18-year-old arrested after high-speed chase begins at Union County high school
A lockdown was lifted Friday afternoon at East Union Middle School in Union County.
Lockdown lifted at Union Co. middle school following threat
The owners of Green's Lunch Inc. stress that Charlotte's oldest restaurant is still open for...
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is still open for business

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
FILE - In this April 4, 1983, file photo, North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano, center with...
NC State’s Valvano among group selected into Hall of Fame, joins Popovich, Nowitzki and others
Sharon Moyer
Police searching for missing 76-year-old Charlotte woman
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students