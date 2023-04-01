PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Authorities investigating after body found in Catawba County river

Deputies said the body was found in a tributary of the Henry Fork River.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are conducting a death investigation in Catawba County after a body was found in a river on Saturday morning, deputies said.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a tributary of the Henry Fork River around 10:53 a.m., and found the body near Dorothy Court, which is off of Robinson Road near Catawba Valley Boulevard.

Deputies were alerted to the scene after an area resident spotted the body.

Officials said the person has not yet been identified, but is a male in his late 20s or early 30s.

It is unknown how he ended up in the water.

Investigators have not said if foul play is involved, however, an autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 828-464-3112.

