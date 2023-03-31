Three-time champion Rory McIlroy commits to Wells Fargo Championship

Press release provided by the Wells Fargo Championship

Charlotte, NC— Rory McIlroy, the No. 2 ranked player in the world, committed today to compete in the Wells Fargo Championship as the PGA TOUR returns to Charlotte May 1-7 at Quail Hollow Club.

McIlroy won the first of his 23 PGA TOUR titles in 2010 at the Wells Fargo Championship, won again in 2015 in record fashion and picked up his first win in two years with a victory in Charlotte in 2021. Since his win here, he has won three more times, including last year’s TOUR Championship, which helped him earn his third FedExCup title.

McIlroy and Max Homa (2), who will be defending his 2022 title, are the two multiple champions of the Wells Fargo Championship.

“Rory has been a great ambassador for our tournament, and he always brings another level of excitement to the competition when he plays,” said Gary Sobba, Wells Fargo Championship Tournament Director.

Currently there are 11 of the top 25 players in the world scheduled to compete. McIlroy (No. 2) leads the group of players who have committed. They include (No. 4) Patrick Cantlay, (No. 6) Homa, (No. 7) Xander Schauffele, (No. 8) Will Zalatoris, (No. 10) Sam Burns, (No. 13) Tony Finau, (No. 15), (No. 14) Cameron Young, (No. 20) Kurt Kitayama, (No. 21) Hideki Matsuyama, and (No. 23) Shane Lowry.

McIlroy is one of four past champions currently in the field that includes Homa (2019, 2022), Brian Harman (2017), and Lucas Glover (2011).

Players have until 5:00 p.m. Eastern on April 29 to commit to the 156-player field and can withdraw from the tournament at any time.

The Wells Fargo Championship is one of the premier golf events on the PGA TOUR. Since 2003, the tournament has welcomed all the world’s top 25 players and in 2019, before the TOUR dropped this initiative, was voted by the players as “Best in Class” among events on the TOUR schedule.

Seven of the tournament’s 16 champions have earned major championship titles and four champions have held the No.1 spot on the Official World Golf Rankings since the tournament’s inception in 2003.

