Rain, gusty winds possible Saturday after calm end to the week
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’re starting out Friday a little warmer than on Thursday and it only goes up from there.
Temperatures will make a run in the lower 70s and there a few stray showers possible for the second half of the day. Overall, the day will be fairly mild.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, as rain and gusty storms are possible from the morning through the early afternoon. Highs should hit 80 degrees.
Sunday is looking a lot calmer, cooler and dry.
