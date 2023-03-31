PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rain, gusty winds possible Saturday after calm end to the week

Sunday is looking a lot calmer, cooler and dry.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, as rain and gusty storms are possible from the morning through the early afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’re starting out Friday a little warmer than on Thursday and it only goes up from there.

Temperatures will make a run in the lower 70s and there a few stray showers possible for the second half of the day. Overall, the day will be fairly mild.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, as rain and gusty storms are possible from the morning through the early afternoon. Highs should hit 80 degrees.

Sunday is looking a lot calmer, cooler and dry.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starmount neighbors concerned McDonald's restaurant attracting crime
‘Crime magnet’: Neighbors calling on city to shut down McDonald’s in south Charlotte
An 18-year-old high school student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand.
One injured in shooting at Winston-Salem community college
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month
The body of a boater who went missing Tuesday night on Lake Wylie was recovered.
Body recovered during search for missing boater on Lake Wylie
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win

Latest News

Al Conklin for the WBTV First Alert Weather Team
Big milestone: Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin marking 30 years at WBTV
Former WBTV Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas celebrates Al Conklin's 30 years
Rain, gusty winds possible Saturday after calm end to the week
saturday
Sunshine sticks around Friday before weekend gets off to rainy start