Rain, gusty winds possible Saturday after calm end to the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’re starting out Friday a little warmer than on Thursday and it only goes up from there.

Temperatures will make a run in the lower 70s and there a few stray showers possible for the second half of the day. Overall, the day will be fairly mild.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, as rain and gusty storms are possible from the morning through the early afternoon. Highs should hit 80 degrees.

Sunday is looking a lot calmer, cooler and dry.

