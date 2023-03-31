Providence Day QB, top prospect Jadyn Davis commits to Michigan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the nation’s top quarterback prospects in the 2024 class, and a native of the Charlotte area, has made his decision on where he will play college football.

On Friday, Providence Day School’s Jadyn Davis committed to the University of Michigan in an announcement that was broadcasted live on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Davis, the top-ranked quarterback in the state, and second in the country, had previously narrowed his prospective schools down to North Carolina, Penn State, Alabama and Tennessee, in addition to Michigan.

The 6′1″ dual-threat quarterback passed for 3,425 yards and 43 touchdowns in 12 games during his junior campaign this past season, according to MaxPreps. He also added two more scores on the ground.

Davis is now set to join the Wolverines, one of college football’s premier programs, in 2024.

“I can breathe now, I’m fully committed to the University of Michigan,” he said after Friday’s decision. “I’m just excited to get over the hump.”

Michigan has been selected to participate in the College Football Playoff in each of the past two years, posting a combined record of 25-3 over that span, and winning Big Ten titles both seasons.

Aside from his top-five schools, Davis also had offers from Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State, among several others.

Now that the decision is made, the star quarterback can turn his focus back to Providence Day, which will enter the upcoming season fresh off back-to-back state championships.

