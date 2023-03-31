One killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, wrecker in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a crash involving two big rigs in Chester County on Friday morning, troopers said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the collision happened on I-77 North near mile-marker 60 around 10:30 a.m.

Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer struck a Kenworth wrecker that had been towing another truck and was parked in the emergency lane off the roadway.

The Freightliner traveled off the roadway before sideswiping the Kenworth, then went back off the road, struck a tree and overturned.

Officials said the driver of the Freightliner, who has not yet been identified, died due to injuries in the crash.

The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

SCHP is continuing to investigate the incident.

