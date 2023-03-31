Officials searching for missing 11-year-old boy in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a missing boy with special needs in Charlotte.

Officials say 11-year-old Raveon Moss-Foster was last seen walked away from Ashley Park Elementary School in west Charlotte around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

He was wearing a black Champion hoodie, khaki pants, black and red shoes.

Moss-Foster is described as a Black male, weighing approximately 110 pounds and is 4 feet, 5 inches tall.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.