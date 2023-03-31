PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials searching for missing 11-year-old boy in west Charlotte

Raveon Moss-Foster was last seen at Ashley Park Elementary School.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a missing boy with special needs in Charlotte.

Officials say 11-year-old Raveon Moss-Foster was last seen walked away from Ashley Park Elementary School in west Charlotte around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

He was wearing a black Champion hoodie, khaki pants, black and red shoes.

Moss-Foster is described as a Black male, weighing approximately 110 pounds and is 4 feet, 5 inches tall.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

