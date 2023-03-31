Man dies days after west Charlotte crash, two others injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has died after a serious crash in west Charlotte this past weekend.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened near the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Morris Field Drive on Saturday around 3:44 p.m.

Police said a three-car collision left a yellow cab and two others vehicles damaged.

Two people from the cab suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Atrium Main for treatment.

A driver of one of the other cars was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the crash happened when one of the vehicles ran a red light while traveling on Morris Field Drive, striking the yellow cab on Wilkinson Boulevard, which then collided with the third vehicle.

After the cab hit the third vehicle, it flipped once and came to rest on its wheels.

The driver accused of running the light, identified as Terence McBride, was cited for driving with a suspended license, having an expired registration and driving with no vehicle insurance.

On Wednesday, police were informed that Leon Daniels, who was one of the passengers in the cab, had died at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Following his death, detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for McBride, charging him with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

An investigation into the crash is active and ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to call Det. Mercedes at 704-432-2169, ext. 5. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

