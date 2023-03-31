Lockdown lifted at Union Co. middle school following threat

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The lockdown at East Union Middle School in Union County that came after a threat has been lifted, officials said.

According to Union County Public Schools, all students and staff are safe and no weapons were found during the investigation.

Students will continue with instruction and lunch, and school will dismiss at the normal time, district officials said.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the school was locked down as deputies followed up on a tip from a student about suspicious activity on campus.

Deputies said the tip was thoroughly investigated and was found not to be credible.

District staff said a note was sent to parents in reference to the lockdown.

