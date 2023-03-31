Investigators working to find cause of fatal Iredell County fire

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire investigators in Iredell County are trying to piece together what happened that caused a camper to be engulfed in flames. It happened late Thursday night along Ropers Circle in Love Valley, just north of Statesville.

The body of the homeowner was located inside, but no direct cause of death has been listed.

Neighbors in the area said the victim was 73 years old.

Images show the fire was an all-consuming blaze.

News of their neighbor’s death is hitting residents of the area hard.

One neighbor said the victim had lived here for more than 30 years, enjoying the farm feel of the area.

Sharon Good owns the property next to the scene. She grabbed her cell phone and started gathering video, all the while having a hard time believing what she was seeing.

“We heard the boom and the commotions and the clinging and then we heard the sirens coming,” she said. “And we knew something had happened close by.”

Officials believe an electrical problem may have started the fire, although where it origination is still unclear.

