Investigators work to find the cause of a fatal fire Thursday night

IREDELL CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Fire investigators in Iredell County are trying to piece together what happened that caused a camper to be engulfed in flames. It happened late Thursday night along Ropers Circle in the little town of Love Valley just north of Statesville.

The body of the homeowner was located inside, but no direct cause of death has been listed.

Neighbors in the area told WBTV that the victim was 73 years old.

Officials who spoke with WBTV said they think it was an electrical problem that started the fire, although where it originated from is still unclear.

Images show the fire was an all-consuming blaze. This is a very tight-knit community, so the news is hitting the residents here pretty hard. The neighbor said Hunt had lived here for over thirty years enjoying the farm feel of the area.

Sharon Good owns the property next to where this happened. She grabbed her cell phone and started gathering video, all the while having a hard time believing what she was seeing.

“We heard the boom and the commotions and the clinging and then we heard the sirens coming. And we knew something had happened close by,” she said.

Officials tell WBTV while the fire is still under investigation, the thought is that it may have been a heater that sparked the flames, although that’s not confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.