PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Investigators work to find the cause of a fatal fire Thursday night

A fire took the life of a homeowner in Iredell County.
A fire took the life of a homeowner in Iredell County.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Fire investigators in Iredell County are trying to piece together what happened that caused a camper to be engulfed in flames. It happened late Thursday night along Ropers Circle in the little town of Love Valley just north of Statesville.

The body of the homeowner was located inside, but no direct cause of death has been listed.

Neighbors in the area told WBTV that the victim was 73 years old.

Officials who spoke with WBTV said they think it was an electrical problem that started the fire, although where it originated from is still unclear.  

Images show the fire was an all-consuming blaze. This is a very tight-knit community, so the news is hitting the residents here pretty hard. The neighbor said Hunt had lived here for over thirty years enjoying the farm feel of the area.

Sharon Good owns the property next to where this happened. She grabbed her cell phone and started gathering video, all the while having a hard time believing what she was seeing.

“We heard the boom and the commotions and the clinging and then we heard the sirens coming. And we knew something had happened close by,” she said.

Officials tell WBTV while the fire is still under investigation, the thought is that it may have been a heater that sparked the flames, although that’s not confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starmount neighbors concerned McDonald's restaurant attracting crime
‘Crime magnet’: Neighbors calling on city to shut down McDonald’s in south Charlotte
An 18-year-old high school student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand.
One injured in shooting at Winston-Salem community college
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month
The body of a boater who went missing Tuesday night on Lake Wylie was recovered.
Body recovered during search for missing boater on Lake Wylie

Latest News

Providence Day's Jadyn Davis, a top-ranked quarterback prospect in the 2024 class, committed to...
Providence Day QB, top prospect Jadyn Davis commits to Michigan
One person died after a tractor-trailer collided with a wrecker on I-77 in Chester County.
One killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, wrecker in Chester County
A man died in the hospital this week after a crash in southwest Charlotte.
Man dies days after west Charlotte crash, two others injured
Lockdown lifted at Union Co. middle school following threat