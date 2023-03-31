Investigators rule fire at Gastonia restaurant accidental

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A fire broke out at a Gastonia restaurant early Friday morning.

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, the fire was at the Sake Express located on East Franklin Boulevard.

A video tweeted out by the department shows flames and smoke spilling out of the restaurant’s roof when crews arrived.

No injuries were reported in that fire.

According to the Gastonia Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire has been ruled accidental in nature.

