First pitch of Charlotte Knights’ 2023 season is Friday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday was opening day for Major League Baseball, and on Friday the Charlotte Knights will start their season.

The Knights are back on the diamond at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte Friday night in game one of a three-game series against the Memphis Redbirds.

⚾ Opening Weekend in Uptown

Memphis Redbirds vs. Charlotte Knights



🎟️ https://t.co/Xezxhb61oN



Friday at 7:04 pm

Fireworks | Presented by Truist & WBT

Banner Giveaway | Presented by Truist pic.twitter.com/5azEu2z9rb — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) March 27, 2023

It’s expected to be a jam-packed season with even more fireworks shows, giveaways and celebrity appearances. There will be 24 different theme nights as well.

Additionally, the Knights are debuting new uniforms featuring a new teal color for the 2023 season.

Then there’s the food. The ballpark will serve up some new concessions including pulled pork and brisket sandwiches, loaded nachos and loaded mac and cheese.

The Charlotte Knights will have a lot of new food options for the 2023 season. (Source: WBTV)

The first pitch of the Knights’ season is Friday at 7:04 p.m.

