First pitch of Charlotte Knights’ 2023 season is Friday night

Thursday was opening day for Major League Baseball, and on Friday the Charlotte Knights will start their season.
By WBTV Web Staff and Faith Alford
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday was opening day for Major League Baseball, and on Friday the Charlotte Knights will start their season.

The Knights are back on the diamond at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte Friday night in game one of a three-game series against the Memphis Redbirds.

It’s expected to be a jam-packed season with even more fireworks shows, giveaways and celebrity appearances. There will be 24 different theme nights as well.

Additionally, the Knights are debuting new uniforms featuring a new teal color for the 2023 season.

Then there’s the food. The ballpark will serve up some new concessions including pulled pork and brisket sandwiches, loaded nachos and loaded mac and cheese.

The Charlotte Knights will have a lot of new food options for the 2023 season.
The Charlotte Knights will have a lot of new food options for the 2023 season.(Source: WBTV)

The first pitch of the Knights’ season is Friday at 7:04 p.m.

The first pitch is Friday night at Truist Field.

