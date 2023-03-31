PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day in place Saturday as rain, potential storms start weekend

Saturday will be cloudy and wet with passing showers at times throughout the day.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, as rain and gusty storms are possible from the morning through the early afternoon.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A strong cold front will bring some gusty winds and rain into our area over the weekend. Behind this system we will get to enjoy a few dry days before the chances for rain return by midweek.

  • First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Windy and rainy.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

An area of low pressure moving across the upper Midwest will drag a cold front through the Carolinas on Saturday. For tonight, expect increasing clouds and breezy conditions.

Saturday Futurecast
Saturday Futurecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Overnight lows will range from the 50s in the mountains to 60s in Charlotte; winds will gust up to 30 mph.

Saturday will be cloudy and wet with passing showers at times off-and-on throughout the day. Highs will climb into the 70s and winds will occasionally gust up to 40+ mph.

Sunday will be a much quieter day. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

More dry weather can be expected for the start of the workweek. High pressure will build across the southeast allowing temperatures to warm for most of the week.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s. On Tuesday, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

The chances for showers and thunderstorms will return on Wednesday and Thursday; expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

