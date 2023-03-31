PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Fifth person arrested in homicide of Union County woman

William Mulenex
William Mulenex(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement with the Union County Sheriff’s Office along with the State Bureau of Investigation and the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old William Mulenex of Brevard, NC.

“Warrants for Mulenex’s arrest were obtained by UCSO detectives after identifying him as the fifth suspect in this ongoing homicide investigation. Ms. Alison Thomas was initially reported as a missing person to the UCSO on 02/17/2023 and was later found deceased in the mountains of Jackson County, NC. Mulenex has been charged with First Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and is currently being processed into the Union County Detention Center,” according to a press release from the UCSO.

Three other suspects who have already been arrested also face additional charges.

“Amanda Griffin, Brandon Kisiah, and Shawn Adkins all now face an additional criminal charge of First-Degree Murder. Griffin, Kisiah, and Adkins were all initially arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder. All suspects charged and arrested in this case remain in custody at this time,” according to the USCO.

Despite having suspects behind bars the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

UCSO Contact Methods

- UCSO Main Office: (704)283-3789

- Union County Crime Stoppers: (704)283-5600

- UCSO Smartphone Application

