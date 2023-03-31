PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Fifth person arrested, charged after Union County woman killed

Alison Thomas was found dead in early March after having been missing since February.
William Mulenex
William Mulenex(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, along with the State Bureau of Investigation and the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a fifth person in connection with a woman’s death.

Authorities arrested 39-year-old William Mulenex on Friday, nearly a month after Alison Thomas was found dead in western North Carolina.

Thomas was initially reported missing in February.

Mulenex has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

He is currently being held at the Union County Detention Center.

Three other suspects who have already been arrested also face additional charges.

Amanda Griffin, Brandon Kisiah and Shawn Adkins all are now facing an additional criminal charge of first-degree murder. They were initially charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Shawn Adkins (top left), Amanda Griffin (top right), Brandon Kisiah (bottom left), Michael...
Shawn Adkins (top left), Amanda Griffin (top right), Brandon Kisiah (bottom left), Michael Kasminoff (bottom right).(Union County Sheriff's Office)

Michael Kasminoff was also arrested and is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office said all suspects in the case remain in custody at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Related: Deputies: Fourth person arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starmount neighbors concerned McDonald's restaurant attracting crime
‘Crime magnet’: Neighbors calling on city to shut down McDonald’s in south Charlotte
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
An 18-year-old high school student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand.
One injured in shooting at Winston-Salem community college
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month
The body of a boater who went missing Tuesday night on Lake Wylie was recovered.
Body recovered during search for missing boater on Lake Wylie

Latest News

Charlotte executive breakfast held in support of heart and mental health
Charlotte executive breakfast held in support of heart and mental health
City of Monroe requires pre-approval for certain objects left at gravesites.
Veteran questions City of Monroe policy after American flags removed from graves
American Renaissance School
Child reports being inappropriately touched at Iredell County school
Providence Day's Jadyn Davis, a top-ranked quarterback prospect in the 2024 class, committed to...
Providence Day QB, top prospect Jadyn Davis commits to Michigan