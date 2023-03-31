PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Dog named Lucky looking for new home after being tied to railroad tracks

When an officer responded, he noticed the leash tied to the dog’s neck was secured to the...
When an officer responded, he noticed the leash tied to the dog’s neck was secured to the tracks with a nail, tightening more and more as the dog tried to get away.(City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – A dog who was found tied to train tracks in San Antonio is now safely at an animal shelter and ready for adoption.

According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, officers received a call about a yellow lab lying on the tracks. When an officer responded, he noticed the leash tied to the dog’s neck was secured to the tracks with a nail, tightening more and more as the dog tried to get away.

Hearing a train in the distance and knowing there wasn’t time to waste, the officer moved...
Hearing a train in the distance and knowing there wasn’t time to waste, the officer moved quickly and safely, helping the dog off the tracks.(City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)

Hearing a train in the distance and knowing there wasn’t time to waste, the officer moved quickly and safely, helping the dog off the tracks.

Before the two even got back to the vehicle, a train zoomed past.

Animal Care Services said they are beyond grateful to the person who reported seeing the dog, or else the situation would have ended in tragedy.

Now that Lucky has had some time to settle down, he is ready to find his forever family.
Now that Lucky has had some time to settle down, he is ready to find his forever family.(City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)

The shelter named the dog Lucky. Now that Lucky has had some time to settle down, he is ready to find his forever family.

To inquire about Lucky, contact the shelter here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starmount neighbors concerned McDonald's restaurant attracting crime
‘Crime magnet’: Neighbors calling on city to shut down McDonald’s in south Charlotte
An 18-year-old high school student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand.
One injured in shooting at Winston-Salem community college
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
The body of a boater who went missing Tuesday night on Lake Wylie was recovered.
Body recovered during search for missing boater on Lake Wylie

Latest News

This photo provided by Aaron Paz shows Patricia Borges at Reading Hospital in West Reading,...
Factory explosion survivor, on fire, fell into chocolate vat
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Biden’s strategy on Trump’s indictment: No comment
Lockdown lifted at Union Co. middle school following threat
In this photo provided by the Belarusian Presidential Press Service, Belarusian President...
Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says