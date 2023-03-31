PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Child reports being inappropriately touched at Iredell County school

The alleged incident happened Wednesday at American Renaissance School.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a student reported being inappropriately touched at an Iredell County middle school.

According to the Statesville Police Department, the alleged incident happened on Wednesday at American Renaissance School.

Police said the child had been having their picture taken when they were touched.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

Officials have not yet clarified who is accused of inappropriately touching the child.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Statesville Police Department.

Related: Former Lake Norman HS softball coach facing more charges after misconduct allegations

