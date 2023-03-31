PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is still open for business

Famous since 1926, Green’s features hot dogs, BLTs on simple wheat bread and “special chili.”
By Molly Grantham
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Green’s Lunch Inc. in uptown Charlotte is a block from the federal courthouse, meaning lawyers in business suits will be seen next to construction workers in neon vests, all ordering together.

Famous since 1926, Green’s features hot dogs, BLTs on simple wheat bread and “special chili.”

It’s old-school, with counters and Styrofoam plates.

Owner Joann Sikiotis said reports of the building being for sale has made people question whether Green’s is open.

Both she and her son Nick emphasized repeatedly that the restaurant is open for business.

“We are not closed,” Joann Sikiotis said. “We are not closed.”

She said February was emptier than normal, and she and Nick believe that’s because people thought they were shutting down. She has calls every day asking when their last day is, and if they’re open at all.

“I saw the reports, but we as a restaurant are open,” Sikiotis said. “I have grown up here. My parents owned this place and gave it to me and my sister. I’ve been here 46 years. We don’t have a closing day and are open, open, open for business.”

Green’s is located smack in the middle of the growing Charlotte metropolitan area, open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

