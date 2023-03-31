PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte record store taking in the ‘vinyl revival’

There are a few different shops in Charlotte where vinyl albums can still be bought and sold. Repo Record in east Charlotte is one of those stores.
A Charlotte record store owner spoke to WBTV about vinyl’s resurgence in popularity.
By Alex Giles
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Vinyl records have become popular again.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, in 2022 vinyl records outsold CDs in the number of units sold for the first time in more than three decades.

There are a few different shops in Charlotte where vinyl albums can still be bought and sold. Repo Record in east Charlotte is one of those stores.

Jimmy Parker, the shop’s owner, has been buying and selling vinyl records for decades. He said he is surprised that vinyl has regained popularity with music fans.

Parker said he started to notice vinyl becoming popular again around 2012.

“I’m very happy people are into vinyl. It’s kind of like going through a museum here now. I didn’t turn it into a slick (spot). It’s got a whole bunch of my knickknacks and they’re fun to look at,” said Parker in reference to his shop.

Repo Record is one Charlotte store that features vinyl records, which are seeing a resurgence in popularity.(WBTV)

Parker explained that while more vinyl records were sold than CDs last year, he thinks CDs will regain popularity too.

“CDs are coming back. I see it. CDs are coming back,” predicted the business owner.

Katie Singleton, a music lover living in Charlotte, recently visited Repo Record to buy cassettes for a Walkman she had purchased. She said she enjoys buying vintage music.

“I think it’s just got a lot more soul to it,” said Singleton. “Of course, you can go on iTunes, but I feel like the more you go into media, you lack a lot of ability of finding something more eclectic.”

The 25-year-old elaborated on why she likes older music.

“I like new stuff, but something about putting on a record and physically playing the music versus a button is a lot more classic,” Singleton said.

Parker recommends that anyone looking to collect vinyl records invest in a quality record player.

Repo Record is located at 3325 Commonwealth Ave. in Charlotte.

