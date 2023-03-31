Charlotte executive breakfast held in support of heart and mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Heart Challenge Executive Breakfast was held in Charlotte on Friday morning, getting top executives in Charlotte excited about upcoming events with the American Heart Association.

WBTV’s Jamie Boll was on-hand to emcee the event, which served a dual purpose for those in attendance.

One of those purposes was to get companies excited to take part in the Heart Walk coming up in September.

Data shows that heart disease is the number one killer in the U.S., and money raised from the walk will be used to prevent and eliminate heart-related conditions.

The second mission of Friday’s breakfast was to give company leaders tools to support their employees’ overall well-being. They were also reminded of the importance of promoting mental health at work, which can subsequently improve heart health.

