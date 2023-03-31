PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte executive breakfast held in support of heart and mental health

The breakfast built excitement for the upcoming Heart Walk, while promoting employee well-being.
WBTV's Jamie Boll emceed the event, which promoted the AHA's Heart Walk, as well as employee health and well-being.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Heart Challenge Executive Breakfast was held in Charlotte on Friday morning, getting top executives in Charlotte excited about upcoming events with the American Heart Association.

WBTV’s Jamie Boll was on-hand to emcee the event, which served a dual purpose for those in attendance.

One of those purposes was to get companies excited to take part in the Heart Walk coming up in September.

Data shows that heart disease is the number one killer in the U.S., and money raised from the walk will be used to prevent and eliminate heart-related conditions.

The second mission of Friday’s breakfast was to give company leaders tools to support their employees’ overall well-being. They were also reminded of the importance of promoting mental health at work, which can subsequently improve heart health.

