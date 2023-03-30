Truck drivers calling for more parking in Charlotte as neighbors complain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People living across the city of Charlotte are continuing to share their concerns about tractor trailers parking on neighborhood streets and the entrance ramps to interstates.

“It’s illegal, so they’re not supposed to be parking here,” Susie Taylor, the president of the Pawtuckett Community Association, said.

Taylor hears frustrations from homeowners who say tractor-trailers are “eyesores” and causing safety concerns.

She said they’ve been trying to get ‘No Parking’ signs installed for years.

“We’ve just been told that someone’s gonna look into it, no one ever looks into it,” Taylor said.

However, she did say in recent months they’ve had constructive conversations with CMPD and city council members and are hopeful to find solutions.

‘No Parking’ signs line various entrance ramps to interstates in Charlotte, but some ramps that do not have the signs attract parked tractor trailers on a daily basis.

According to NCDOT, this is illegal. According to CDOT, it’s also illegal on city streets.

Truck driver Clarissa Rankin said it’s incredibly difficult to find parking.

“If you don’t like where we gotta park, then make somewhere for us to park!” Rankin said.

She said she drives her truck more than 10 hours each day Monday-Friday.

“There’s not enough truck stops to match the trucking world of people that are driving on the road,” she said. “They’re building up, they’re building houses, they’re building duplexes. They’re not building no truck stops, they’re not building or cleaning out land for you to have parking.”

Rankin said the city also needs to provide affordable parking. She says it costs upwards of $200 to park per week.

The city will fine drivers $25 if neighbors call 311 to report them.

This issue is on the agenda for discussion in the next Charlotte City Council meeting.

