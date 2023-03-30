Tech-savvy Ramello wants to change the world

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ramello loves electronics and playing video games.

He hopes to pursue information technology in the future, with the hopes of creating something that can help the community.

This exceptionally smart young man’s goal is to work on computers, fix them and code new things, all while helping people.

When Eric Thomas asked Ramello, “Do you know what a Forever Family is?” Ramello responded with, “Yes, somebody that you stay with forever and treat you right and don’t treat you wrong.”

Ramello has high hopes to get adopted into a forever home. He genuinely wants to belong with a family.

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at (888) 365-FAMILY or go to their website.

