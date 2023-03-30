Sunshine sticks around Friday before weekend gets off to rainy start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warm, breezy Friday is ahead before a First Alert Weather Day on Saturday as rain, some storms, and gusty winds are likely.

Friday: Warm, breezy, stray shower.

Saturday: Band of rain, gusty storms to start...windy all day.

Sunday: Calmer, cooler, and dry!

After a sunny and seasonable Thursday, clouds, winds and temperatures will pick up into the end of the workweek!

Forecast over the next three days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Morning lows on Friday will bottom out in the upper 40s for much of the area, with afternoon high temperatures reaching the low 70s. We’ll also notice more cloud cover, breezy conditions and the potential for a spotty shower or two.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Our next cold front moves over the region by Saturday! Although this system will allow for a high-end severe threat to our west on Friday, only an isolated strong to severe storm is possible here at home.

The band of rain and storms will move through quickly from west to east Saturday morning through afternoon. The threat that sticks around all day long will be the wind threat. 30-40 mph wind gusts are likely area-wide ahead and behind our cold front, with even higher wind gusts anticipated in the mountains and foothills. A High Wind Watch has been issued.

Fortunately, much calmer and drier conditions work in for the second half of the weekend. With high pressure in control, Sunday will be dry and sunny with highs right around the 70-degree mark.

Then, warmer temperatures return next week!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.