‘Active shooter situation’ reported at community college in Winston-Salem

Officers are on the scene and assisting, a social media post from the department stated.
Crime tape and police lights graphic.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are responding to a reported shooting at a community college in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers received a report of a shooting on the main campus of Forsyth Tech Community College around 10:10 a.m.

A post on the college’s Facebook page said it’s an “active shooter situation” and the campus is on lockdown with a shelter in place for all students, faculty and staff.

No other information was immediately available.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

