‘Active shooter situation’ reported at community college in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are responding to a reported shooting at a community college in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers received a report of a shooting on the main campus of Forsyth Tech Community College around 10:10 a.m.

A post on the college’s Facebook page said it’s an “active shooter situation” and the campus is on lockdown with a shelter in place for all students, faculty and staff.

No other information was immediately available.

