Salisbury City Council to okay purchase of equipment to improve emergency response at large events

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury City Council will be meeting on Tuesday. Among the items on the agenda is authorization of the purchase of a 911 laptop console from Motorola.

According to the city, the equipment can be used “anywhere in the City or County to dispatch and track emergency Police and Fire Department resources for large scale events such as the Cheerwine Festival and emergency events.”

The console costs $102,598. This item is budgeted and funded through previously allocated additional sales tax revenue.

The Cheerwine Festival is set for Saturday, May 20, from noon until 10 p.m. in downtown Salisbury.

The council meeting will take place on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the council chambers on S. Main St. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format and will be streamed live at salisburync.gov/webcast and on the City’s Facebook account.

Anyone who wishes to speak via Zoom during public comment must sign-up by 5:00 p.m. on April 4, 2023 by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Citizens who wish to speak in person can sign up in Council Chambers.

