PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury City Council to okay purchase of equipment to improve emergency response at large events

The equipment will be used to help keep festival-goers safe, according to the City of Salisbury.
The equipment will be used to help keep festival-goers safe, according to the City of Salisbury.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury City Council will be meeting on Tuesday. Among the items on the agenda is authorization of the purchase of a 911 laptop console from Motorola.

According to the city, the equipment can be used “anywhere in the City or County to dispatch and track emergency Police and Fire Department resources for large scale events such as the Cheerwine Festival and emergency events.”

The console costs $102,598. This item is budgeted and funded through previously allocated additional sales tax revenue.

The Cheerwine Festival is set for Saturday, May 20, from noon until 10 p.m. in downtown Salisbury.

The council meeting will take place on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the council chambers on S. Main St. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format and will be streamed live at salisburync.gov/webcast and on the City’s Facebook account.

Anyone who wishes to speak via Zoom during public comment must sign-up by 5:00 p.m. on April 4, 2023 by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Citizens who wish to speak in person can sign up in Council Chambers.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC legislature overrides Gov. Cooper’s veto, pistol purchase permits repealed
File photograph of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center,
Novant Health lays off executive team members
The interior and exterior of one of the homes were significantly damaged when the large tree...
Police say man intentionally cut tree down to fall on new house
Officials responded to I-485 near Rocky River Road on Wednesday afternoon for a crash.
Multiple lanes closed on I-485 in east Charlotte due to crash
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction

Latest News

The state is ending its remaining community COVID-19 testing sites on Friday, March 31.
N.C. changing COVID-19 response as infections drop
N.C. changing COVID-19 response as infections drop
N.C. changing COVID-19 response as infections drop
‘How do you defend them?’: Teachers becoming protectors in wake of school shootings
‘How do you defend them?’: Teachers becoming protectors in wake of school shootings
Police closed part of I-277 at North Graham Street due to a crash on Wednesday night.
Police: I-277 closed after crash with multiple injuries