Rock Hill students enjoy lunchtime musical performances throughout March

By Mary Calkins
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Rock Hill Schools has been celebrating Music In Our Schools Month throughout March, which is designed to raise awareness about the importance of music education for children.

“The kids are in awe. They love it. They sit there as they eat or sometimes as they fail to eat because they’re so enamored with the music and what they’re doing on stage,” Principal Aaron Clark said.

Katie Galvis, who has been teaching music at the school for 15 years, says throughout this month, several students have started taking private music lessons and others are getting involved in music classes.

“I think music is a benefit to everybody’s life. I think it is healthy for us to listen to music and to sing or play an instrument,” Galvis said.

