Remembering Janet England, former WBTV anchor and television trailblazer(Steve Ohnesorge)
By WBTV Web Staff and Matthew Chandler
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Janet England, a former WBTV News anchor and Charlotte television trailblazer, passed away on March 25, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

England’s big break came in 1975 when she was hired by WBTV to co-anchor the evening news alongside John Wilson and then Bob Inman.

She was among the first female television anchors in the region, following Gail Harris who had previously anchored at WBTV.

WBTV spoke with England and included additional insight on her legacy in an essay from 2009, recounting the earlier days of local broadcast news and what that meant:

Today, WBTV News anchor John Carter reflected on England’s time with WBTV saying, “I can tell you personally, I worked with Janet England and she was one of the finest journalists I’ve ever known as well as being an incredible person.”

A celebration of life will take place Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Myers Park Methodist Church in Charlotte.

England’s big break came in 1975 when she was hired by WBTV to co-anchor the evening news alongside John Wilson and then Bob Inman.(WBTV)

