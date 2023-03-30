Police: I-277 closed after crash with multiple injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have closed the inner loop of I-277 just north of Uptown due to a crash with multiple injuries.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened near North Graham Street.

Police confirmed multiple injuries as a result of the incident, but did not elaborate on the extent.

Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area.

It is unclear when the roadway could reopen.

