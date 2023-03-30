PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: I-277 closed after crash with multiple injuries

The crash happened on the inner loop near North Graham Street.
Police closed part of I-277 at North Graham Street due to a crash on Wednesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have closed the inner loop of I-277 just north of Uptown due to a crash with multiple injuries.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened near North Graham Street.

Police confirmed multiple injuries as a result of the incident, but did not elaborate on the extent.

Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area.

It is unclear when the roadway could reopen.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

