Person injured in personal aircraft crash in York County, deputies say

The paraplane crash near the intersection of Old York Road and South Shiloh Road.
Officials responded to a personal aircraft crash in York County on Wednesday evening.
Officials responded to a personal aircraft crash in York County on Wednesday evening.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials responded to the site of a small personal aircraft crash in York County on Wednesday evening.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in a field near the intersection of Old York Road and South Shiloh Road.

Deputies said the person who crashed had been flying a motorized parachute, or paraplane.

The person was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Along with deputies, the Newport Fire Department also assisted with the incident.

