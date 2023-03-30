Person injured in personal aircraft crash in York County, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials responded to the site of a small personal aircraft crash in York County on Wednesday evening.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in a field near the intersection of Old York Road and South Shiloh Road.

Deputies said the person who crashed had been flying a motorized parachute, or paraplane.

The person was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Along with deputies, the Newport Fire Department also assisted with the incident.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.