One injured in shooting at Winston-Salem community college

The college posted on its social media pages that the campus was on lockdown with a shelter in place.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was hurt in a shooting on a Winston-Salem community college campus on Thursday morning, CBS affiliate WFMY reported.

The shooting happened on the main campus of Forsyth Tech Community College around 10:10 a.m. when a male high school student shot himself in the hand, police said.

The college posted on its social media pages that the campus was on lockdown with a shelter in place order for all students, faculty and staff due to an “active shooter situation,” although police later said there was no active shooter.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects.

The student was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The school has since lifted the lockdown and has announced that all classes have been canceled for the remainder of the week.

Winston-Salem Police said an active investigation is still taking place.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

