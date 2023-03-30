One injured in shooting at Winston-Salem community college, suspects at-large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was hurt in a shooting on a Winston-Salem community college campus on Thursday morning, CBS affiliate WFMY reported.

The shooting happened on the main campus of Forsyth Tech Community College around 10:10 a.m., police said.

The college posted on its social media pages that the campus was on lockdown with a shelter in place order for all students, faculty and staff due to an “active shooter situation,” although police later said there was no active shooter.

Police said in a press conference that two suspects remain at-large.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The school has since lifted the lockdown and has announced that all classes have been canceled for the remainder of the week.

Winston-Salem Police said an active investigation is still taking place.

