A nice end to the work week with thunderstorms arriving for part of the weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feature wall to wall sunshine with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the middle 40s.

Today: Sunny & comfortable

Friday: Increasing clouds, mainly dry

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Thunderstorms & strong winds

Friday will see filtered sunshine with an increase in clouds and high temperatures that are trending cooler in the lower 70s. A light stray shower will be possible ahead of our next rain system on Saturday – most locations will stay dry.

A broken line of thunderstorms will move in Saturday morning through the midday hours with pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds – although a low severe threat at this point! Winds will be strong gusting 30 – 40 mph especially during the afternoon/evening. Rain chances will taper off by midafternoon making way for a drier evening with high temperatures warming in the upper 70s.

Cooler, dry, and sunny for Sunday with a high temperature near 70°. More comfortable and warm weather will be on the way for early next week.

