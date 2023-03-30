PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
A nice end to the work week with thunderstorms arriving for part of the weekend.

By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feature wall to wall sunshine with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the middle 40s.

  • Today: Sunny & comfortable
  • Friday: Increasing clouds, mainly dry
  • First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Thunderstorms & strong winds
Friday will see filtered sunshine with an increase in clouds and high temperatures that are trending cooler in the lower 70s. A light stray shower will be possible ahead of our next rain system on Saturday – most locations will stay dry.

A broken line of thunderstorms will move in Saturday morning through the midday hours with pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds – although a low severe threat at this point! Winds will be strong gusting 30 – 40 mph especially during the afternoon/evening. Rain chances will taper off by midafternoon making way for a drier evening with high temperatures warming in the upper 70s.

Cooler, dry, and sunny for Sunday with a high temperature near 70°. More comfortable and warm weather will be on the way for early next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

