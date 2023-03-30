More sunshine before rain returns for the start of the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a chilly start for your Thursday, but we’ll stay clear and calm.

Temperatures should hit the mid-60s before getting back into the 70s by Friday.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain and storms, particularly in the morning.

FIRST ALERT: No rain at all in the forecast through Friday, but starting Friday night & especially early Saturday, rain and a few thunderstorms are likely as our next cold front approaches from the west. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/1v7VOJ7KeH — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 30, 2023

Once the rain moves out, the rest of the weekend will be dry and sunny but a little cooler.

