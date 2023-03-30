More sunshine before rain returns for the start of the weekend
Temperatures should hit the mid-60s before getting back into the 70s by Friday.
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a chilly start for your Thursday, but we’ll stay clear and calm.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain and storms, particularly in the morning.
Once the rain moves out, the rest of the weekend will be dry and sunny but a little cooler.
