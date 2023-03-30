PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man killed in crash after fleeing deputies on motorcycle in Stanly County

The crash happened on NC-740 near Badin on Wednesday evening.
A man was killed after fleeing deputies on motorcycle in Stanly County.
A man was killed after fleeing deputies on motorcycle in Stanly County.(ARC Images)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BADIN, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a sheriff’s office vehicle during a chase in Stanly County on Wednesday evening.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the collision happened on NC-740 around 5:29 p.m.

Troopers said the motorcycle driver had been fleeing from deputies when he lost control, traveled off the roadway and struck a parked sheriff’s office vehicle before he was subsequently ejected from the bike.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Elijah Jonathan Crawford, is also believed to have fled from troopers in Montgomery County shortly before the fatal crash.

Investigators believe speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

Related: Gunman fires shots at officer during Shelby traffic stop, damages patrol car

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC legislature overrides Gov. Cooper’s veto, pistol purchase permits repealed
File photograph of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center,
Novant Health lays off executive team members
Starmount neighbors concerned McDonald's restaurant attracting crime
‘Crime magnet’: Neighbors calling on city to shut down McDonald’s in south Charlotte
The interior and exterior of one of the homes were significantly damaged when the large tree...
Police say man intentionally cut tree down to fall on new house
Officials responded to I-485 near Rocky River Road on Wednesday afternoon for a crash.
Multiple lanes closed on I-485 in east Charlotte due to crash

Latest News

LYNX Blue Line rail at the at Scaleybark light rail station in Charlotte
Charlotte transit plan delayed again as city looks to rebuild faith in CATS
Narcan nasal spray will soon be available in grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies,...
FDA approves over-the-counter sale of Narcan
Rock Hill Schools celebrated Music In Our Schools Month with lunchtime performances every...
Rock Hill students enjoy lunchtime musical performances throughout March
Many parents and families have expressed disappointment at the closure of part of the play area.
City of Salisbury says play area at Bell Tower Green Park could be reopened late Spring