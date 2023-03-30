Man killed in crash after fleeing deputies on motorcycle in Stanly County

BADIN, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a sheriff’s office vehicle during a chase in Stanly County on Wednesday evening.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the collision happened on NC-740 around 5:29 p.m.

Troopers said the motorcycle driver had been fleeing from deputies when he lost control, traveled off the roadway and struck a parked sheriff’s office vehicle before he was subsequently ejected from the bike.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Elijah Jonathan Crawford, is also believed to have fled from troopers in Montgomery County shortly before the fatal crash.

Investigators believe speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

