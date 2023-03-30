‘How do you defend them?’: Teachers becoming protectors in wake of school shootings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For many people around our country, images of the Nashville school shooting remain at the forefront of minds after three adults and three 9-year-olds were killed earlier this week.

Video clips of the shooter tearing through the building with assault rifles before police, reacting quickly, ran past the students’ artwork hanging in the hallways as they seek to find her, are enough to overwhelm anyone, especially other teachers.

Now, in the wake of the latest school shooting, two Charlotte-area teachers came forward to talk about the planning they must do in case something like what happened in Nashville ever happens here.

“How do you defend them? You are defenseless,” Judy Henion, a retired CMS teacher, said. “Every time the fire alarm goes off, you have this pain that is in the pit of your stomach and you wonder, ‘is this the real deal?’”

Brenda Allred, who taught in Davidson and Randolph counties, and is currently teaching at a charter school, said the entire job has changed.

“Will they be safe? Is there somebody out there? Is there somebody watching?” she asked.

She said those questions are always on her mind while she’s teaching.

“That shift from I’m doing a whole lot more than reading, writing and arithmetic,” Allred said. “It’s just a lot of extra stress and anxiety on a daily basis.”

Henion said the schools, which were once considered sacred locations, are no longer that.

Now, about three decades after starting her teaching her career, she said teachers now have to prepare to transform their classrooms into a bunker.

“You do the drills but the drills don’t prepare you for the real thing,” Henion said. “Most often we decorated our doors so the window was covered, you feel somewhat safer.”

Teachers also say it may be a good idea to sit down with your children and talk to them about staying safe.

