Duke’s Dariq Whitehead entering NBA draft after one season

Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead is entering the NBA draft.
Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead is entering the NBA draft.(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead is entering the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-7 wing announced his decision Wednesday. He averaged 8.3 points and shot a team-best 42.4% from 3-point range in 28 games.

Whitehead missed the first four games while recovering from an offseason foot injury, then missed another four games during the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with a sprain to his lower left leg. Those impacted his ability to develop over the course of the season.

In a statement from the school, coach Jon Scheyer says Whitehead is “just scratching the surface on who he’s going to be” and supports Whitehead’s decision.

Whitehead scored 16 points in a win against eventual Final Four team Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, then had four steals in the title-game win against Virginia. He had 13 points off the bench in a career-best 33 minutes in the second-round NCAA loss to Tennessee.

