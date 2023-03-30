City of Salisbury says play area at Bell Tower Green Park could be reopened late Spring

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The children’s play area at Bell Tower Green Park has been closed for several months, but now city leaders say progress has been made.

WBTV reached out to the City of Salisbury after getting several inquiries from residents. They say they are hopeful that the area could be reopened in the next few weeks.

Salisbury Park and Recreation Director Nick Aceves responded: “The caution tape and closing of certain parts of the play structure are due to incorrect installation and can’t be reopened until the area is redesigned. The process has been slowed due to the numerous agencies involved in rectifying the problems presented with the installation. Unfortunately, we just can’t reopen it at this point nor has it been an easy fix.”

The good news, according to Aceves, is that “we have made significant progress in the past couple of weeks in reaching a solution with all organizations and companies involved and are aiming for a late spring/early summer redesign and reopening to provide an even more active play space.”

Bell Tower Green Park is Salisbury newest park, and one of the most popular. The park’s design was recently recognized with an Award of Merit from the NC Department of Commerce, the Rural Economic Development Division and the NC Main Street & Rural Planning Center.

