Catawba College launches Healthcare Administration MBA

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the inception of the Ketner MBA in 2020 at Catawba College, the faculty and administration had a vision of bridging the disciplines of health and business to educate the next generation of healthcare leaders and managers.

Starting Fall 2023, the Ketner School of Business will offer the Ketner MBA with a concentration in Healthcare Administration.

“The faculty intentionally designed the MBA curriculum to provide students with an interdisciplinary business foundation no matter what their undergraduate major was,” said Dr. Sharon Sullivan, Associate Provost. “It was important to us that we made the program accessible for all students including those that are already working in clinical roles who are seeking career advancement as well as those pursuing the MBA to pivot into healthcare administration.”

The Ketner MBA is 100% online in 8-week courses, making it convenient and flexible for working professionals to complete in under two years and full-time students in just one year. The Healthcare Administration concentration is geared towards students who want to focus their MBA on the opportunities unique to the healthcare industry.

“We have already received a lot of interest from prospective students and employers in anticipation of the official launch of the application,” said Dr. Jeremiah Nelson, Catawba’s MBA Program Director. “This isn’t a surprise given the projected demand for well-trained professionals by the fast-growing healthcare sector.”

To learn more about Catawba’s Ketner MBA in Healthcare Administration or to apply for the program, you may visit https://catawba.edu/mba-healthcare.

The application is officially open for anyone interested to advance their careers in the business of healthcare.

