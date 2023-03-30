PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Body recovered during search for missing boater on Lake Wylie

The recovery came roughly 24 hours after a call for a rowboat accident on Lake Wylie came in Tuesday night.
Several emergency responders initially responded to the Catawba Yacht Club Tuesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The search for a missing boater on Lake Wylie led to a body being recovered Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission, the body of Jim Cook was recovered from the Here At Last and Youngblood Road Cove of Lake Wylie around 7:30 p.m.

The recovery happened roughly 24 hours after a call for a rowboat accident on Lake Wylie came in Tuesday night, leading to a search for the boater.

Several emergency responders, including crews from the Steele Creek Volunteer and Charlotte fire departments, initially responded to the Catawba Yacht Club Tuesday night.

The search resumed Wednesday morning in the cove where Cook’s body was eventually recovered.

The N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission is taking over the investigation.

