Big milestone: Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin marking 30 years at WBTV
On Wednesday, WBTV staff took time to celebrate the Chief for his loyal and accurate dedication for the last three decades.
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of WBTV’S own is celebrating a big milestone.
This weekend will mark 30 years at WBTV for Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin.
He says for him it’s always been about the people.
Here’s a fun look back at some WBTV moments when Al was not in the First Alert Weather Center.
