Big milestone: Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin marking 30 years at WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of WBTV’S own is celebrating a big milestone.

This weekend will mark 30 years at WBTV for Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin.

The chief! We are celebrating 30 years of Chief Meteorologist @AlConklin here at @WBTV_News! Thank you, Al for your continued dedication to the greater Charlotte community & efforts to make sure our families are always prepared and safe. pic.twitter.com/7l8sJsK8QR — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) March 30, 2023

On Wednesday, WBTV staff took time to celebrate the Chief for his loyal and accurate dedication for the last three decades.

He says for him it’s always been about the people.

Here’s a fun look back at some WBTV moments when Al was not in the First Alert Weather Center.

Al Conklin celebrates 30 years with WBTV.

