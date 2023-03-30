PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Big milestone: Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin marking 30 years at WBTV

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of WBTV’S own is celebrating a big milestone.

This weekend will mark 30 years at WBTV for Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin.

On Wednesday, WBTV staff took time to celebrate the Chief for his loyal and accurate dedication for the last three decades.

He says for him it’s always been about the people.

Here’s a fun look back at some WBTV moments when Al was not in the First Alert Weather Center.

Al Conklin celebrates 30 years with WBTV.

