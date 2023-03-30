1 killed, 1 injured in near head-on collision in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a near head-on crash in Rowan County on Thursday, troopers said.

The crash happened in the 12000 block of Highway 150 around 2:30 p.m.

One driver was killed, while the other was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

