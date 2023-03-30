PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 killed, 1 injured in near head-on collision in Rowan County

The crash happened on Highway 150 on Thursday afternoon.
One person was killed in a western Rowan County crash on Thursday, troopers said.
One person was killed in a western Rowan County crash on Thursday, troopers said.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a near head-on crash in Rowan County on Thursday, troopers said.

The crash happened in the 12000 block of Highway 150 around 2:30 p.m.

One driver was killed, while the other was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

